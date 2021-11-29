Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: PTIX) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 1198 6023 11257 322 2.57

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -260.33% -122.33% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$2.55 million -4.78 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 70.77

Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics rivals beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.