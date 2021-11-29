Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.86. 400 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPF)

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

