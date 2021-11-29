Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,016,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

