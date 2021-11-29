Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN opened at $74.31 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

