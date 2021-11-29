Prudential Financial Inc. Has $496,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $154.90 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

