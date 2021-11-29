Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 17,165 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

