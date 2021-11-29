Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,846. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260,941 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.