Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,846. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.