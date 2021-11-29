Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.47 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

