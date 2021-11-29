Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By Cormark

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.61.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.99. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

