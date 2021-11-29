QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Purchases C$29,500.00 in Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,873,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$847,665.98.

On Monday, September 20th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 90,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,150.00.

PORE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,979. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.56. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

