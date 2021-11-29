QChi (QCH) Price Tops $0.0358 on Exchanges

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $3,345.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QChi has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00235581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

