Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.64. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,501. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

