Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Up 3,700.0% in November

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.