Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RLYB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,462,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

