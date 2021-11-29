Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

RLYB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01. Rallybio has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

