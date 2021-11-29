RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.29

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $117.03 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00235158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,857,012 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

