Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.51

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,786,000. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

