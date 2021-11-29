Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Raven Industries worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 44.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.