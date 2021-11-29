RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.