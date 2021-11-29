ReapChain (REAP) Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00234836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.