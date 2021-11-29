Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DCP Midstream (DCP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP):
- 11/17/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.
- 11/10/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.
- 11/9/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
DCP opened at $28.55 on Monday. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.40.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,079,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
