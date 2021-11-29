Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DCP Midstream (DCP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP):

11/17/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

11/10/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

11/9/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DCP opened at $28.55 on Monday. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.40.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,079,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

