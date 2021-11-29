Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/22/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $91.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FL opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

