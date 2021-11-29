Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/10/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 190 ($2.48).

10/19/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/6/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MKS stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 240.70 ($3.14). The company had a trading volume of 8,983,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 160.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.08. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 121.30 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.99 ($3.27).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



