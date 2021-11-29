Redburn Partners Lowers GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Neutral

Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $178.25 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

