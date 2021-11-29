Refinable (FINE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.54 or 0.07526651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.60 or 0.99858512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.