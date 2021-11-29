REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.53 Million

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce sales of $443.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.60 million and the lowest is $391.45 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,967.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $435.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.69 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $178.79 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 294,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,448. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

