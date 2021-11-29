Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.56

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 4314581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTPY. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.