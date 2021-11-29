Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075,577 shares of company stock worth $70,833,601. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

