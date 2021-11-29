Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 114.0% in November

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of REMYY opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

