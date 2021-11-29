Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

