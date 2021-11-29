Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

