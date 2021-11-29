Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,910 Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEED stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. Origin Agritech Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

