Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,716 Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Deswell Industries worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $4.76 on Monday. Deswell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

