Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 41,997 NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NLS Pharmaceutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLSP opened at $1.83 on Monday. NLS Pharmaceutics AG has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

