Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of NanoVibronix worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

