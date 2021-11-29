Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVOS opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VVOS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

