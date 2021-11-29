Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,459 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Trinity Place worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 80.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 284,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Place in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPHS stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

