Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Down 5%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 168,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $440,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,047. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

