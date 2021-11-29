Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $725.59 million and $634.56 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00232758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

