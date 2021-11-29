Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

QSR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,240. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

