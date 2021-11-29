Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

TSE QSR opened at C$73.65 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$69.42 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

