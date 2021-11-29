Retirement Planning Group Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $122,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 323,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $110.89. 6,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,806. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

