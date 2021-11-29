Retirement Planning Group Buys 60,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.01. 264,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,014,216. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

