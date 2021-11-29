Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.96. 55,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.54 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

