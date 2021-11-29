Retirement Planning Group Has $239,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

