Retirement Planning Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $464.36. 218,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.96 and a 200-day moving average of $442.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

