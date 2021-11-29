Reviewing Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) and The Competition

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS: JAGGF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jaguar Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.67% 13.56% Jaguar Mining Competitors -2,152.12% 6.77% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jaguar Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 691 2356 2732 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Jaguar Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million $72.28 million 5.69 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.33

Jaguar Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Jaguar Mining pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.7% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

