Reviewing Natuzzi (NTZ) & The Competition

Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Natuzzi to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Natuzzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Natuzzi and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $374.98 million -$28.19 million -56.90 Natuzzi Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 9.86

Natuzzi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Natuzzi. Natuzzi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Natuzzi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -0.55% -2.68% -0.60% Natuzzi Competitors -13.86% -15.58% 1.58%

Volatility & Risk

Natuzzi has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natuzzi’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Natuzzi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Natuzzi Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Natuzzi’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natuzzi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Natuzzi competitors beat Natuzzi on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label. The Natuzzi Brand engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of contemporary traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. It offers a wide range of upholstered furniture for sale, manufactured in production facilities located in Italy and abroad. The Softaly/Private Label manufactures sofas for the mass market occasionally sold under the Softaly brand. The company was founded by Pasquale Natuzzi in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

