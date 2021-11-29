Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,777.56 and $21.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00062737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00095189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.09 or 0.07502311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.43 or 0.99787360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

