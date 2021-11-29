Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $41.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.