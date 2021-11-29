Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $215.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

